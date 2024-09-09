Mumbai Water Supply: Reservoir Levels Hit 98.02% Capacity, Total Stock at 14.2 Million Litres

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with drinking water, have reached 98.02% of their capacity, according to a report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The BMC's data reveals that the total water stock in Mumbai's lakes stands at 14,18,776 million litres, representing 98.02% of the reservoirs' full capacity.

Mumbai sources its water from the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. According to data from the BMC, the water level in the Tansa reservoir is currently at 98.24%, while the Modak Sagar reservoir is at full capacity, with 100% of its water stock available.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/3mEB0mBQNW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 9, 2024

The water levels in Mumbai’s reservoirs are as follows: Middle Vaitarna is at 97.54%, Upper Vaitarna is at 98.30%, Bhatsa is at 97.63%, Vihar is at 100%, and Tulsi is at 100%.

Following heavy rains, the Middle Vaitarna Lake began overflowing on July 4. On July 25, both Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started flooding due to sustained rainfall. Additionally, Tansa Lake began to overflow around 4 PM on July 24, leading to a significant increase in water storage across all seven reservoirs, extending their supply by 17 days in just one day.

