Mumbai Weather Forecast: Temperature Expected to Dip Soon in City

According to the India Meteorology Department (IMD) Mumbai recorded 36.7 degree Celsius on October 31 which was two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature stood at 34.6 degrees Celsius on 1st November bordering the normal levels as first few days of the month reported warmer temperature above the normal levels.

On November 3, the Maharashtra's capital city reported 36.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees above normal. IMD scientist at the Santacruz observatory predicted that the current rising in temperature to easterly winds and global warming. The weather officials predicted that the temperature will come down after November 3.

Meanwhile, city's Air Quality Index (AQI) slightly improved on November 3 after recording a ‘poor’ AQI on Friday during Diwali celebrations. Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday was recorded at 151, classified as ‘moderate.’