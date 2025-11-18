Mumbai Weather Update: City Records Lowest Minimum Temperature of Winter 2025; Cold Wave Alert in These Districts

Mumbaikars are enjoying the actual winter this year as the city is witnessing chilly weather, creating a picnic mood. On Tuesday, November 18, the economic capital of India recorded the minimum temperature of the season as it experienced a noticeable drop in temperature.

The Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, November 18, which was 3.8 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature, while the IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius, which is also 2 degrees Celsius below normal temperature. The previous lowest minimum temperature this season was 17.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 16.

However, the minimum temperature is likely to rise from November 20 due to moisture intrusion from the North East monsoon. The temperatures will surge from 17 to 21 to 22 degrees Celsius in the city. Meanwhile, the city recorded wider Konkan region and clear skies during the morning, which further increased the chill.

IMD has not issued any cold wave warning in Mumbai and its metropolitan region (MMR), including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. According to IMD scientist Sushma Nair, quoted by Money Control, the minimum temperature in the city will be around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius till Wednesday. After it will rise as the wind pattern is expected to change.

Cold Wave Alert in Several Districts of Maharashtra

The IMD issued a cold wave warning under Yellow level for at least eight districts, including Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed and Hingoli. The weatherdepartment asked residents to take precautionary measures.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave very likely to prevail at a few places over Madhya Maharashtra and cold wave very likely to occur in isolated places over Marathwada," said IMD.

The mercury has dropped in several places due to cold and dry winds from the northern parts of India. Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, while Nashik is expected to dip to 10 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha will witness 10 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

In Marathwada, the clear weather in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar belies a cold wave threat, with a low of 13 degrees Celsius. Similarly, in Vidarbha, Nagpur is set for a continued chill with a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius, reported Money Control.