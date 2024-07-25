Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall and Flooding, Residents Advised to Stay Indoors

Published: July 25, 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, effective until 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. The alert ...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall and Flooding, Residents Advised to Stay Indoors

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, effective until 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. The alert comes in response to severe weather conditions expected to impact the city. Mumbai Police posted on X and informed netizens to stay safe. 

Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. The IMD's warning underscores the potential for hazardous conditions, including heavy rainfall and flooding. Following the heavy rainfall Mumbai educational institution has declared holidays for all schools. 

For any emergencies, Mumbaikars are urged to contact the local emergency services at #Dial100 or #Dial112. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. Please stay safe and adhere to all safety guidelines. 

Tags :Mumbai Weather UpdateMumbai RainsMaharashtra RainsMaharashtra News