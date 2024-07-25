Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall and Flooding, Residents Advised to Stay Indoors

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, effective until 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. The alert comes in response to severe weather conditions expected to impact the city. Mumbai Police posted on X and informed netizens to stay safe.

Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. The IMD's warning underscores the potential for hazardous conditions, including heavy rainfall and flooding. Following the heavy rainfall Mumbai educational institution has declared holidays for all schools.

IMD has declared a Red alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30am. Requesting all Mumbaikars to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. #Dial100#Dial112 in case of any emergencies.#MonsoonUpdates#StaySafe — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 25, 2024

For any emergencies, Mumbaikars are urged to contact the local emergency services at #Dial100 or #Dial112. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. Please stay safe and adhere to all safety guidelines.