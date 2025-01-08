Mumbai: Western Railway Proposes Fine Hike for Ticketless Local Train Travelers, Check Latest Fine Charges

Mumbai Local Train News: Officegoers commuting via local trains should ensure they have valid ticket bookings, as the Western Railway has proposed a significant hike in fines for ticketless travel. The proposed fine would increase from the current Rs 250 to Rs 1,000. However, a senior Western Railway official clarified that this proposal is not new but rather a longstanding one.

This indicates that due to ongoing challenges in curbing ticketless travel in the suburban railway section, similar proposals are frequently submitted by divisions to the headquarters of both zonal railways. According to FPJ's reports. "This is not a new thing," said the official. "Around six to seven months ago, a similar proposal was sent to the headquarters by the Mumbai division."

The proposal, which was first submitted to the Railway Board in 2018, is currently under consideration. However, any change in the fine would require an amendment to the Indian Railway Act of 1989, making the process complex. The existing fine of Rs 250 applies to both first-class and second-class commuters traveling without a valid ticket or season pass, and it has remained unchanged since 2002, when it was raised from Rs 50.

If approved, the new fine structure would be enforced across the entire suburban network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Many commuters currently weigh the risk of being caught without a ticket, as the fine is often lower than the cost of a monthly season ticket.

Ticketless Traveler should fine according to Class?

The Railway Administration has proposed to the Railway Board that the increase in the fine amount should be based on the class of compartment in which the passenger is found traveling without a ticket. This proposal comes in response to the rising number of ticketless passengers, particularly in special air-conditioned local trains, which have become a headache for the Railways. Currently, if a passenger is found traveling without a ticket in second class, first class, or AC class, a minimum fine of Rs 250 is levied.

According to the new proposal, the Railways has suggested that the fine for ticketless railway passengers should be structured in three slabs: Rs 250 for second class, Rs 750 for first class, and Rs 1,000 for air-conditioned local trains.

The proposed fines are as follows:

For second class: Rs 250

For first class: Rs 750

For air-conditioned local trains: Rs 1,000

Ticket checking in the suburban network is random, lacking the extensive monitoring systems seen in metro networks, which leads some passengers to take the risk of traveling without tickets. Ultimately, the final decision rests with the Railway Board, and zonal railways may need to wait for amendments to the Indian Railway Act before any change in penalties is enforced.