Mumbai: Woman Attempts Suicide Near Vidhan Bhavan Over Flat Registration Issue
By vishal.singh | Published: July 3, 2024 12:21 AM2024-07-03T00:21:04+5:302024-07-03T00:29:13+5:30
Mumbai: Tara Umesh Sable, a 59-year-old woman from Thane district, attempted suicide on Tuesday evening near Usha Mehta Chowk, close to Vidhan Bhavan. The incident occurred when she inflicted a minor cut on her hand using a blade. Police responded and took her into custody.
A police officer reported that Tara Kamble had applied for the registration of a flat at the registrar's office. However, this was not possible through legal means, and she was advised to file a case in court. She wanted to meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding this issue. A Marine Drive police officer said that the incidents happened in the evening and the police took her to GT Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.