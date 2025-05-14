Mumbai: Woman Dies Despite Traffic Police Constable Jumping Into Sea to Save Her from Suicide Near Cuffe Parade

An alert Mumbai Traffic Police constable, not caring for his own life, jumped into the sea near the Cuff Parade in south Mumbai on Monday evening to save a woman who was trying to commit suicide. He brought her out of the sea, but she couldn't be saved. As per the information, at the time of the incident, a large number of people were present at the location, but only PC Bhikaji Gosavi came to the woman's rescue, sources told The Times of India.

Some people recorded a video of the incident on their mobile, which was also shared on the social media handle of X (formerly known as Twitter), Mumbai Traffic Police. The video shows the constable pushing a woman out of the water with the help of a lifeguard.

The video quickly received several reactions from netizens and X users praising Gosavi for his alertness and daring. The incident reported to have taken place at around 7.30 pm on Monday, May 14, Constable Gosavi of Mumbai Traffic Police was on duty near BD Somani Junction located in Cuffe Parade. He saw an unidentified woman jump into the sea, while another constable with him informed the control room. Quickly, Gosavi jumped into the water after her with a lifeguard.

PC Bhikaji Gosavi, while on duty at B.D. Somani Junction saw an unidentified woman jump into the sea. While the on-duty officers informed the control room, PC Gosavi, without wasting any time, jumped into the sea and attempted to rescue the woman. pic.twitter.com/8pX1bnhVhx — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 13, 2025

"PC Bhikaji Gosavi, while on duty at B.D. Somani Junction saw an unidentified woman jump into the sea. While the on-duty officers informed the control room, PC Gosavi, without wasting any time, jumped into the sea and attempted to rescue the woman," Mumbai Traffic Police in a post on X.

Gosavi brought the woman out of the sea and administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save her life. Eyewitness told TOI that several litres of water were removed from her stomach during the PCR, and later she was rushed to the hospital for further treatment, but died. The local police said the woman appeared to be in her 40s and they were yet to establish her identity. Gosavi was praised by the Mumbai Traffic Police department and given a reward of Rs 5,000 for his courageous efforts.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.