Mumbai: Woman Journalist Molested by Drunk Man at Dadar Station; Accused Arrested Within Two Hours

A woman journalist was molested on the bridge at Dadar railway station by an intoxicated man. Within just two hours of the case being registered, the Dadar railway police arrested the accused, Ram Bahadur Thapa. Senior Police Inspector Anil Kadam reported that Thapa, originally from Nepal, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime.

The complainant, a journalist residing in Chinchpokli, was crossing the bridge at Dadar railway station around 11:30 AM when an unknown man misbehaved with her and fled the scene. The victim promptly reported the incident at the Dadar railway police station and filed a complaint against the unknown individual.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Kadam took immediate action, ordering a search for the accused. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the railway station and used technical information to identify and arrest Thapa within just two hours. During the investigation, it was confirmed that Thapa was under the influence of alcohol. Unemployed and known for his alcohol addiction, Thapa’s background has been noted as part of the ongoing investigation.