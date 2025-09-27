Mumbai: Young Woman Injured in Stone-Pelting on CSMT–Goregaon Local Train Near Reay Road

Mumbai: Young woman got seriously injured after stone-pelting incident while she was traveling in local train. This incident took place on Friday , September 26, 2025 around 7:15 pm. After the stone attack woman got injured on head.

According to FPJ police told, that female passenger was traveling on CSMT-Goregaon slow train in ladies compartment, near driver's side . As the train arrived near Reay Road station and she was standing at door as she was preparing to get down, when someone threw stone at her, resulting in head injury. The injured passenger, identified as Shivani, 28, a resident of Abhang Building, Parel Village, is employed with a private company. Following the accident, injured woman was provided a first aid by train manager and later she visited KEM Hospital, Parel, for treatment.

Assistant Sub-Inspector M.M. Beg and Constable Arvind Yadav arrived at the scene following the incident. A senior railway police officer also visited, instructing the Wadala Inspector to investigate. A subsequent search of the site revealed no suspicious individuals or nearby slums.

Local residents were gathered and questioned about the incident, but none reported seeing anyone throwing stones at the train. Train manager Dashrath Aryan confirmed that a stone appeared to have been thrown at the train as it passed Reay Road Station, injuring a woman. No damage was sustained by the train. The Wadala Railway Police stated that the injured woman intends to file a complaint at the police station, after which a case will be registered.