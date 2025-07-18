Mumbai’s Iconic Tilak Bridge to Be Replaced - New Cable-Stayed Twin Set to Shine by 2028

The construction of a twin cable-stayed bridge in Mumbai’s Dadar area is progressing swiftly and is set to replace the Tilak Bridge, which has served as a key east-west corridor for nearly a century. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), this new infrastructure aims to enhance traffic flow without causing disruptions during construction. The replacement plan was initiated after the original bridge, built in 1925, was declared structurally unsafe in a 2019 audit. To maintain continuous connectivity, the new bridge is being built alongside the old structure, which will remain operational until the new bridge is completed.

The old Tilak Bridge, a relic from the British era, was found to be in poor condition following a structural audit conducted by civic authorities. Recognizing the urgency for an upgrade, the BMC proposed a cable-stayed design for better durability and aesthetics. This new structure will be constructed parallel to the existing bridge, ensuring uninterrupted vehicular movement. Authorities have confirmed that the old bridge will only be dismantled after the new one becomes functional. This phased approach was chosen to avoid traffic congestion and maintain regular transportation services throughout the construction process.

As per the project blueprint, the upcoming bridge will span 600 metres and accommodate six vehicular lanes. It is being built in two stages, each featuring a 16.7-metre-wide section. The enhanced dimensions of the new bridge will support a higher volume of traffic and improve the driving experience for commuters. Compared to the narrow and aging Tilak Bridge, the upgraded structure promises increased capacity and long-term reliability. This development is expected to significantly reduce bottlenecks in the Dadar area, especially during peak hours when the current infrastructure struggles to manage traffic effectively.

The construction is divided into two phases. The first phase, consisting of three lanes for east-west traffic, is expected to be completed by April 2026. Once this section is operational, the old bridge will be taken down in a controlled and phased manner. The second phase, which includes the remaining three lanes, will take an estimated 18 months more. The entire six-lane bridge is projected to be ready by 2028. As of now, all foundational work has been completed, and the project has moved into the next stage involving girder installation and the construction of the superstructure.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime News: Labourer Kidnap Three Minor Girls, Police Rescue Within 10 Hours

The project is a joint initiative by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), with a total budget estimated at ₹375 crore. The planning and execution of the bridge have been carefully designed to ensure smooth traffic management during the build-out. This includes strategic scheduling of construction milestones and phased demolitions to reduce disruption. Authorities are confident that this massive infrastructural overhaul will ease one of Mumbai’s most congested commuting points. The initiative also aligns with the broader goal of upgrading Mumbai’s aging public infrastructure to meet the needs of its growing population.

Speaking about the project, Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), emphasized the importance of the bridge not just from a transportation standpoint but also for cultural reasons. "The bridge sees a significant number of pedestrians and devotees during Ganeshotsav. Given the deteriorating state of the existing bridge, we issue safety advisories every year. Hence, a new and structurally sound bridge is urgently required. The new design will improve both safety and visual appeal in the area," he said. The civic body believes that once operational, the new bridge will serve as a crucial infrastructural landmark in central Mumbai.