Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Air India Says Every New Runway Brings India Closer to the World

Air India took to X to share their joy over the inauguration of the most-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airlines said that every new runway brings them closer toward connecting India to the world. On Wednesday, October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. The D.B. Patil Airport in Ulwe was constructed at a cost of ₹19,650 crore.

Air India posted on X, “Every new runway brings Air India one step closer to connecting all of India to the world. Many congratulations on your launch, @navimumairport! Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second airport is a yet another reflection of India’s ascent in global aviation and its aspirations, and we’re so excited!”

During the inauguration, PM Modi interacted with differently-abled children who greeted him with placards, creating a warm and memorable welcome. The airport is slated to commence commercial flight operations by December 2025. With NMIA operational, Mumbai now joins global metropolises such as London, New York, and Tokyo that host multiple international airports. The Prime Minister also conducted a review of the newly developed airport, built under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Designed to alleviate pressure on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), NMIA will enhance passenger experience through cutting-edge AI-driven technology, marking a significant upgrade in the city’s aviation infrastructure.