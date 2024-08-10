NCB Mumbai Disposes of 5,500 Kgs of Seized Illicit Drugs, Including 10 Kgs Cocaine and Over 52,000 Codeine Syrup Bottles

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed of about 5,500 kgs of illicit drugs, which were seized by the national nodal drug law enforcement agency. The illicit drugs were seized in various cases wherein numerous offenders, including foreign nationals, were arrested during the investigation.

A High Level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC) was constituted in accordance to the guidelines prescribed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court which comprised of Sh.Maneesh Kumar, IRS, Dy. DG-NCB, Sh.Amit Ghawate, IRS, Addl. Director, NCB-Mumbai and Sh.Rajendra Shirtode, ACP, ANC-Mumbai, after which the cases were reviewed and only the fit cases were selected for the pre-trial disposal. Accordingly, all legal terms were complied after which the seized drugs were finally disposed off through incineration on 08th & 09th August 2024 at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., Taloja, Maharashtra.

About 10 kgs of Cocaine which were seized in multiple cases wherein numerous arrests have been made, including foreign nationals, were disposed of. The drug was primarily sourced from Latin America and illegally trafficked into India through concealment method by the drug mules who travelled into India via multiple layovers at various halts to evade detection.

#DrugsFreeBharat#NCB-Mumbai

📌Drug Disposal by HLDDC in 08 cases @Mumbai Waste Management Ltd. Taloja

📌3039 Kg drugs disposed in 04 cases on 08.08.2024

📌2450 Kg drugs dispossed in 04 cases on 09.08.2024

📌Total 5489 kg drugs Disposed

Further, more than 52,130 CBCS bottles were also disposed of, which contained about 5,479 kgs of illicitly procured Codeine-based syrups. These seized CBCS bottles were seized in multiple cases wherein the syndicates primarily based in Thane and Dharavi area of Mumbai had procured through distant suppliers, often using fake documents. The illicitly diverted drugs were transported using roadways, train and even logistic cargo consignments. Numerous persons, including kingpins, financers, carriers and associates, have been arrested, including a few who had been previously registered under the NDPS Act by NCB.

NCB has been robustly engaged towards ensuring a drug-free society in the directive of which it has clamped down the inter-state as well as international drug syndicates by curbing drug trafficking, bursting the financial linkages.