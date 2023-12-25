'Pay and Park' System on Police Radar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 25, 2023 09:40 AM2023-12-25T09:40:27+5:302023-12-25T09:54:24+5:30
Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police Station filed a complaint where a supervisor parked in No Parking under the name of Pay and Park. After this incident, the Police are keeping an eye out for those who are misusing the system.
The number of vehicles in Mumbai has surpassed 45 lakhs. In comparison, it has a parking facility for a mere 27, 295 vehicles with 31 active parking spaces. 91 on-street parking lots out of which 22 are not functional due to various construction works in the city. The BMC had come up with a Parking Management Plan to address these issues. All wards have been installed with survey and GIS mapping to determine parking and no-parking zones.
Related issues
- Parking Management has been working on solutions for the proposed centralized IT system, revising Palika Parking Operations, and optimizing available parking facilities and better roads in the city.
- There are instances of Pay and Park owners charging unnecessary fines for civilians parking in the wrong manner or method. The Traffic Department is taking strong action against those conning the drivers by arresting the accused and canceling their permits.