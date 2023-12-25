'Pay and Park' System on Police Radar

Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police Station filed a complaint where a supervisor parked in No Parking under the name of Pay and Park. After this incident, the Police are keeping an eye out for those who are misusing the system.

The number of vehicles in Mumbai has surpassed 45 lakhs. In comparison, it has a parking facility for a mere 27, 295 vehicles with 31 active parking spaces. 91 on-street parking lots out of which 22 are not functional due to various construction works in the city. The BMC had come up with a Parking Management Plan to address these issues. All wards have been installed with survey and GIS mapping to determine parking and no-parking zones.

