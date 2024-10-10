Ratan Tata Funeral: Uddhav Thackeray and Aadtiya Pay Last Respects to Former Tata Group Chairman at NCPA Lawns in Mumbai (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2024 01:52 PM2024-10-10T13:52:03+5:302024-10-10T13:52:32+5:30

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy ...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Uddhav Thackeray and Aadtiya Pay Last Respects to Former Tata Group Chairman at NCPA Lawns in Mumbai (Watch Video) | Ratan Tata Funeral: Uddhav Thackeray and Aadtiya Pay Last Respects to Former Tata Group Chairman at NCPA Lawns in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Ratan Tata Funeral: Uddhav Thackeray and Aadtiya Pay Last Respects to Former Tata Group Chairman at NCPA Lawns in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Renowned for his visionary leadership, business acumen, and strong commitment to philanthropy, his death marks the end of an era. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, along with Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Desai, and Arvind Sawant, paid their last respects to Ratan Tata in Mumbai.

Watch:

 Also Read| Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Announce Vehicular Restrictions Ahead of Ratan Tata's Funeral; Check Diversions.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast across government buildings as a mark of respect. 

Open in app
Tags :Ratan TataRatan Tata FuneralRatan Tata Death