Ratan Tata Passes Away: He Was an ‘Anmol Ratan’ for All of Us, Says Nana Patole on Demise of Former Tata Group Chairman

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86 after being in critical condition in a Mumbai hospital. Earlier in the week, Tata had shared that he was undergoing routine medical tests due to age-related concerns. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole expressed his condolences, saying, "He was truly an 'anmol ratan' for us all. His contributions helped shape India’s growth. He was honored with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. The entire nation mourns this tremendous loss."

Ratan Tata assumed leadership of the autos-to-steel conglomerate in 1991, steering the group, which was founded by his great-grandfather over a century ago, until 2012. Under his guidance, Tata launched Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public in 2004, propelling the company to remarkable growth and expansion.