Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Investigating Officer Replaced Amid Ongoing Probe

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 21, 2025): A major update has emerged in the stabbing case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The investigating officer Sudarshan Gaikwad has been abruptly removed from the case. The change comes as the interrogation of the attacker, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammed Rohilla Amin Fakir continues.

Police have not provided a reason for the change in officers, and no official statement has been issued regarding the matter. According to media reports, the investigation has now been transferred to Inspector Ajay Lingnurkar.

The main suspect, Mohammed Shehzad, was apprehended in Thane on January 19. He has confessed to attacking Khan. He revealed that he entered India illegally after crossing the Dawki river and had been residing in West Bengal for the past seven months.

In his confession, Rohilla said that he attacked Khan multiple times on the back with a knife to break free from Khan’s strong grip. After the attack, he fled from the apartment and hid in the building’s garden for two hours.

Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30 a.m. on January 16 with six stab wounds, two of which were deep. He was discharged from the hospital on January 21 after a six-day stay.