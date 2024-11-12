Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Mumbai Police Detained Main Accused Faizan Khan From Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, November 12, said that they have detained a suspect from Chhattisgarh's Raipur for allegedly issuing death threats against Bollywood Badhsha actor Shah Rukh Khan.

A Mumbai Police squad had rushed to Chhattisgarh after a Bollywood star received a death threat on a phone call last week. The call was received on the landline of the Bandra police station. The detained suspect identified as Faizan Khan from whose mobile phone the ransome of Rs 50 lakh was demanded.

The lawyer of Faizan Khan stated that his mobile was stolen, and the same was used to call Bandra police to threaten Shah Rukh Khan. The accused will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

A case was registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the caller who threatened Shah Rukh Khan.