'Some People....': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets Raj Thackeray, Taunts Uddhav

Big developments are taking place in Maharashtra politics. Yesterday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray's Shivtirth residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan amid ongoing Ganeshotsav. Now, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has also visited Raj Thackeray's house and seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Eknath Shinde Visits Raj Thackeray's Residence

The relationship between Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde has always been good. Even after the rebellion in Shiv Sena, Shinde and Raj Thackeray remained close. MNS leader often visited Varsha when Shinde was the Chief Minister, while Shinde also visited Raj Thackeray’s house for Ganpati darshan and other occasions.

However, the political scenario has changed drastically in the past few days. On one hand, the closeness between Thackeray brothers has grown, sparking speculation of an alliance between the two during upcoming civic body polls. On the other hand, Raj Thackeray questioned Shinde’s Shiv Sena by referring to Uddhav Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief. Against this backdrop, Shinde’s visit to Raj Thackeray’s Shivtirth residence today has gained significance. The two leaders held a discussion for about half an hour.

After meeting Raj Thackeray, Shinde spoke to the media. He said, “Do not give any political meaning to this visit. I had visited Raj Thackeray’s residence for Bappa’s darshan last year as well, and again this year. For years, we have visited each other’s homes for Bappa’s darshan. But some people are appearing only after many years."

“I only prayed to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles in Maharashtra, bring good rainfall, ensure the progress of farmers, and upliftment of the state. I prayed to Bappa to keep all citizens of Maharashtra happy, including our beloved sisters, brothers, and senior citizens,” Shinde added.