Mumbai: Stampede-Like Situation At Ghatkopar Station After Metro Services Suspended (Watch Video)

A stampede situation was witnessed at Ghatkopar metro station hours after Mumbai Metro's official twitter handle announced suspension of services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar metro stations. Passengers struggled during the peak office hours as video footage captured how commuters were struggling to reach their homes. The advisory comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled roadshow in the Ghatkopar area in eastern Mumbai. According to eyewitnesses a lady fainted and there was no security or police personnel to control the chaos.

Chaotic situation at #Ghatkopar station. No one is able to find autorickshaw. Pregnant women was trying to ease her way out. Common ppl suffering as always. Could have been handled better #Loksabhaelections2024#ECI#Modi@Dev_Fadnavis#Mumbai@mumbaimatterzpic.twitter.com/Idjtlja3xs — Akash Rohit Kothari (@awesome_ark) May 15, 2024

Terrible planning by Mumbai’s Metro and Rail agencies towards PM Modi’s roadshow today.



A near-stampede at Ghatkopar station because of closures. pic.twitter.com/1svoK4uKpL — Kunal Purohit (@kunalpurohit) May 15, 2024

The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service provides a major connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs. More than three lakh commuters use the Metro services daily. The Mumbai Police have issued an advisory detailing extensive road closures and traffic diversions from 2-10 pm. Key affected metro routes include Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, the Eastern Express Highway, and the Western Express Highway.

The roadshow will start at 8 pm at Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road in Ghatkopar and will end at Gandhi Market, covering a distance of 2.5 km. The police have also banned the use of drones, paragliders, balloons, kites and remote-controlled microlight aircraft in the city. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) has issued prohibitory orders banning the flying objects under section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) from 00.01 hrs till 24.00 hrs of May 15 (Wednesday) and May 17 (Friday), the official said.