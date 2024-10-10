Mumbai: Two Arrested for Leaking CCTV Footage of Private Act

Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals, including a relative of the complainant, for obtaining footage of a homosexual act through a CCTV password and circulating it online. The accused had accessed CCTV footage from a jewellery factory. A case has been registered under sections 294(2) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to the police, the complainant had been in a homosexual relationship with one of his artisans for the past year. CCTV cameras were installed in both his factory and residence, and the password was known to a relative of the complainant. Using this access, the relative captured a video and sent it to co-accused Rahul alias Jiyarul Ali Jafar Ali Sahu (39). Sahu then shared the video with several people via WhatsApp, causing it to go viral.

When the complainant became aware of the situation, he approached the LT Traffic Police and filed a complaint. Following this, both the relative and Sahu were arrested. The accused were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody until October 11.