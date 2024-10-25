Unfinished Dream Of My Father... Zeeshan Siddique Reacts After Joining Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar on Friday morning announced its second list of seven candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. One of the high profile names in the list is that of Zeeshan Siddique. Zeeshan had been suspended from Congress for cross-voting in the recent legislative council elections. His father and Congress veteran Baba Siddique had crossed over to the NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, earlier this year.

Zeeshan Siddique was elected as an MLA in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, representing Bandra East. His political career has been shaped by his father’s legacy, particularly following Baba Siddique’s long tenure as an MLA for Bandra West and his significant influence within the Congress party.

Following his father’s murder Zeeshan’s future political alignment and potential candidacy in upcoming elections.“Several people spoke a lot of things politically, they raised political issues. I lost my father and several people wrongfully used it politically…I would not like to say anything about Congress because they always come under the pressure of Shiv Sena (UBT). I have spent years in Congress, I am disappointed that Congress didn’t always value me. But when they come to know that Shiv Sena (UBT) is not right, I think Congress workers will be happier. NCP has expressed trust in me and I thank them for it. I will always be with the one who supported me in these difficult times.”

“Maha Vikas Aghadi declared their candidates and Congress’ sitting seat was given to Shiv Sena (UBT), this is very unfortunate. Congress leaders and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders were in touch with me in the past few days…But they intended to deceive. In that difficult time, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and NCP placed their trust in me. I am thankful to them. It was an unfinished dream of my father that we have to win this seat again and fight fo the rights of people. He was murdered while fighting for this. His blood runs in my veins and I will fight his fight and win Bandra East with a record margin…”, said NCP, Zeeshan Siddiqui.

Zeeshan Siddique joined the NCP days after he said the killing of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique should not be politicised and asserted his family needs justice.Baba Siddique (66) was shot at in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12 by three persons. He succumbed to injuries at nearby Lilavati Hospital soon after.