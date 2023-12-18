Will Mumbai’s Open Burnings of Garbage Ever Stop?

Mumbai: The BMC has been working on a war footing to curb air pollution in the city. Despite issuing guidelines, and providing helpline numbers for complaints; common folk do not seem to pay heed to the problem. Carefree instances of open garbage burnings have continued to occur.

Due to a lack of participation from the public, it is proving difficult for the BMC to take concrete actions. To date, garbage is being disposed of by the way of burning it out in open spaces. Mahim-Dharavi pipeline saw huge open burnings of garbage in recent days. The smoke from the fire was directly in the way of nearby vehicles, making it difficult for drivers.

Civilians can file complaints to BMC's Emergency Department. The department receives complaints such as open debris, disposal of trash, and burning of garbage in open places. The BMC takes action accordingly. However, since the garbage burnings are not reported, it becomes difficult for authorities to solve the problem.

Garbage Burning is Dangerous

Garbage is of different types containing different chemicals. The smoke emitted after burning it can prove to be fatal. It also spreads stench in surrounding areas. Thus, open garbage burnings are prohibited.

If you come across instances of garbage burning, you can file a complaint on 8169681697