Aanya, Sharvari, Ira enter semis

In the Under-9 girls singles section, Aanya made a light work of Avani Titarmare 15-5, 15-4 to enter the semis. Sharvari Pusadkar stormed into the last four stage defeating Aaradhya Narnaware 15-6,15-5. In another quarterfinal, Ira Rokade defeated Gatha Sujit Dhande 15-1,15-2 .

On day one total 210 matches were played. Earlier retired NIT engineer Sunil Gujjalwar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice-president Sriaram Purohit , secretary Mangesh Kashikar, joint secretary Bhavna Aagrey, treasurer Anant Apte EC members Gurdeep Singh Arora and Bhavesh Deshmukh.

Important results

U-9 girls: Aanya Malhotra (1) bt Avani Titarmare 15-5, 15-4; Sharwari Pusadkar bt Aaradhya Narnaware 15-6,15-5 ; Ira Rokade bt Gatha Sujit Dhande 15-1,15-2 .

U-13 girls doubles: Riddhi Tidke and Sanvi Ghate bt Ayanna Chachada and Kadambari Mehare, 15-4,15-4; Anushree Nayse and Eeshitwa Tarsekar bt Ria Kapse and Vidhigna Reddy 15-4.15-6 ; Aradhya Gupta and Gautami Chaudhari bt Maitreyee Muley and Manasvini Jha 15-7, 15-17, 15-8 ;

Avani Zadgaonkar and Sara Peshkar bt Amruta Chafle and Vanshika Rathi (2) 15-11, 15-11 .