Aarav , Vritika Under-10 tennis chanps

Nagpur, April 10

Aarav Bele and Vritika Shah clinched the titles in NDHTA-MSLTA State Under-10 Tennis Tournament at Ram Nagar court, here on Sunday.

In the boys final Aarav defeated Taksheel Naagar. The finals were entertaining and both boys were relentless in their power game. Aarav Bele finally took the winner's trophy by beating Taksheel Naagar in straight sets 4-2, 4-3 (7-3) in the tiebreaker.

Earlier in the semis Aarav Bele easily beat his opponent Pranav Gaikwad 6-2. In the second semi-final , Taksheel Naagar (seed 2) beat Vihar Sonawae (seed 5) 6-3. This was predicted to be a tough battle between the two friends of Pune who have played each other three times before.

In the girl's finals, top seed Vritika Shah from Mumbai downed Anaisha Shori in straight sets 4-2, 4-2.

The small crowd that had gathered were enjoying thoroughly as the young players displayed their talent and their potential. In the prize distribution function that followed, Vice President NDHTA Ashok Bhiwapurkar and joint secretary Vikram Naidu gave away the prizes to the winners and the runners up. The tournament supervisor Vishal Landge meticulously conducted the tournament under the guidance of tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and tournament secretary Vijay Naidu.