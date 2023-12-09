Adhya for SGFI football nationals
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2023 05:45 PM2023-12-09T17:45:01+5:302023-12-09T17:45:01+5:30
Her selection is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for our school, highlighting the ...
Her selection is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for our school, highlighting the calibre of athletes nurtured at CPS, AB.
The school management, principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde, coach Rahul Neware and the staff congratulated Adhya for her remarkable achievement and wished her the best for the upcoming SGFI Nationals.Open in app