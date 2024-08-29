AICFB chess tourney begins

The championship has attracted participants from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, each bringing their unique skills and competitive spirit to the fore.

Dr. Ashish Biswal, an eminent ENT Specialist and past president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nagpur, officially inaugurated the championship. NDCA secretary KK Barat. Prof. L H Khapekar presided over function. General Secretary of AICFB Dr. Manish Thool, treasurer Swapnil Shah,Revaram Tembhurnikar, Pankaj Bendre also addressed the gathering. The programme was conducted by secretary, NFBM Nagpur Gaurishankar Bawane.

Results (round 2): Lokhande Shobha (1) lost to Darpan Inani (2), Aryan B Joshi (2) bt Ashok Parekh (1), Swapanil Shah (2) bt Mohan Narayan Pathode (1), Ganesh Tamkar (1) bt Pandya Darshankumar Ratilal (2), Kakade Atul (2) bt Tupe Pragati (1), Vikas Shitole (1)lost to Vijay Karia (2), Nirajsinh Dodia (1) lost to Akediwala Prince (2), Madhukesh Ram (2) bt Barot Ashok (1), Ved Neeraj Phaur (2) bt Kartik Damle (1), Rahul Vaniya (2) bt Sanghapal Evan Bhowate (1).