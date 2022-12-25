Akhtar shines in Nagpur City's victory

In the tenth minute Taj Club took the lead when Moin Khan struck. That was the only moment of joy for Taj as their opponents dominated the rest of the proceedings. In the 30th minute Taj Club suffered a jolt when Sayed Fahimuddin was shown second yellow card and as a result the team reduced to ten. During an injury time of first half, Akhtar levelled the score converting an excellent opportunity. In the 59th minute, Tushar Baniya gave 2-1 lead to Nagpur City. Akhtar who looked in good rhythm scored his second goal in the 66th minute. The last ten minutes witnessed lot of action and Nagpur City pumped in two goals more. First Akhtar found the net in the 80th minute and then Mohammad Nazim struck and sealed the fate of opponents.