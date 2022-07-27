Akhtar's brace in Rabbani HS's big win

Nagpur, July 27

Riding on Tameer Akhtar's brace, strong MM Rabbani High School thrashed St Andrews Walni 6-0 in the ongoing Subroto Mukherjee Inter-School Under-17 (Rural) Football Tournament organised by DSO at Divisional Sports Complex ground, here on Wednesday.

Tameer Akhtar struck twice in the 12th and 15th minutes. Mohammad Adnan (4ht min), Huzaifa Ahmed (22nd min), Arshil Akhtar (26th min) and Mohammad Kaif (30th min) scored one goal each to ensure a big win.

In the second match, K John Asoli blanked BVM Koradi 2-0. Thanks to Uday Ingle who scored all two goals in the 11th and 27th minutes.

MAK Sancheti recorded a 3-0 victory over Mount Litra. Dunnock Jordar (11th min), Anish Jadhav 20thmin) and Rudraksh Chauhan (29th min) were the goal scorers.

Fourth match

Indian Olympiad defeated BKCP Kanhan 4-3 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In tie-breaker for Indian Olympiad Mohammad Saad, Ibrahim Nagani, Rahil Ansari and Moin Sethiya perfectly converted their spot kicks. For BKCP, Fabain Joseph,

Gokul Thakre and Yash Yadav scored the goals.

K John Saoner entered the next round defeating SFS Neemkheda 1-0. K Masulkar scored an all-important goal in the 17th minute. DPS Kamptee drubbed Podar World 3-0. Mouz Rizvi (15th min), Rohit Ramteke (25th min) and Arpit Omre (29th min) scored one goal each.