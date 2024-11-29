All-India national masters bride tourney from Feb 17

Addressing media persons vice president of Bridge Federation of India Anand Samant said 400 players from all over India are expected to participate in the team and pair events. Total prize money for the tournament is Rs 21 lakh. Apart from it, there will be attractive cash prizes for junior teams, pair, beginning teams, pairs and school teams, pairs. Sujata Naik Tolani will inaugurate the tournament at 9.45 am in the presence of the director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, federation president Prasad Keni, secretary Debashish Roy, organising committee co-chairman Deven Doshi and state association secretary Hemant Pande. As many as 11 teams from Nagpur are participating in the tournament. A kids team from Gondia will be the added attraction.

Anil Padhye, Sudhir Iyer and others were present at the press conference.