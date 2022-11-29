Ambedkar College women TT champs

Dr Ambedkar College had a shaky start as Mayuri Deshmukh lost Khushi Ramawat 11-6,11-9,9-11,8-11,4-11. But then Disha Girdhar restored parity defeating Upasana Ambhorkar 11-2,11-2,11-,1 in straight three games. Ambedkar College again trailed when in the third single, Durgeshwari Kacchhawah lost to Bhumika Bhjojwani 6-11,2-11,4-11. in the fourth single, Disha Girdhar made a light work of Khushi Ramawat 11-3,11-2,11-4 and leveled the score. In the reverse single, Mayuri Deshmukh beat Upasana Ambhorkar 11-1,11-2,11-2 and made amends for first single defeat.

MSTTA and NDTTA secretary Adv Ashutosh Potnis was the chief guest of the prize distribution function. Director of Sports & Physical Education, RTMNU Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi presided over. Teacher In-charge Prof Ajay Kamble and chief referee Mangesh Mopkar were present on the occasion

Result

Final: Dr. Ambedkar College, Nagpur bt Ramdeobaba College of Engineering & Mgmt 3-2 ( Mayuri Deshmukh lost Khushi Ramawat 11-6,11-9,9-11,8-11,4-11; Disha Girdhar bt Upasana Ambhorkar 11-2,11-2,11-,1 Durgeshwari Kacchhawah lost to Bhumika Bhjojwani 6-11,2-11,4-11; Disha Girdhar bt Khushi Ramawat 11-3,11-2,11-4, Mayuri Deshmukh beat Upasana Ambhorkar 11-1,11-2,11-2)

Third place: G.H.Raisoni Engineering College bt St Vincent Pallotti Enggineering College 3-0 (Sanskruti Likhar bt Nabha Bhongle 11-3,11-5,11-2 ; Akshata Haldule bt Vedanti Wandile 8-11,11-6,13-11,11-5, Saakshi Tidke bt Sanskruti Dumbhre 11-3,11-1,11-3)