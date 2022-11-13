Andhra give apt reply but trailing by 50 runs

Resuming on an overnight score of 13 for 2, Andhra opener K Revanth Reddy (118, 256b, 20x4) and overnight batsman captain S Venkata Rahul (92, 259, 11x4, 3x6) dominated the day by playing fabulous knocks. Gradually frustrating the Vidarbha bowlers, they developed a good partnership of 198 runs for third wicket and brought Andhra back on the track. Vidarbha bowlers looked clueless. When they were going great guns, finally Gaurav Farde caught and bowled skipper Venkata Rahul who missed the century by eight runs. However, after his departure Revanth Reddy continued to hold the fort. He got some support from Mikdatta (19).

For Vidarbha, Rajsingh Chavhan (4 for 37) was the main wicket-taker and he was well supported by Sanyog Shyam Bhagwat (3 for 49)

Vidarbha (1st innings:) 308

Andhra (1st innings) 258 for nine in 96 overs (K Revanth Reddy 118, S Venkata Rahul 92, Rajsingh Chavhan 4 for 27, Sanyog Bhagwat 3 for 49)