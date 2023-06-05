Aqua swimmers for nationals

Sanjana Joshi ( Somalwar Nikalas) and Yashashree Dhole ( Narayana Vidyalayam ) gave their excellent performance at the School State Aquatic Championship and thus got selected to represent Maharashtra in the events mentioned below. Sanjana Joshi will be representing Maharashtra in 800 mts. Freestyle and Yashashree Dhole will be representing Maharashtra in 200 mts. Butterfly event. Sanjana Joshi and Yashshree Dhole are the regular members of Aqua Sports Club and taking swimming training under the able Guidance of Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and

Vishal Chandurkar.