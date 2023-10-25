Archery academy to come up in Nagpur soon: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said, " You have made every Indian proud and it is my duty to fulfil your demand". Youngest women world archery champion Aditi Sawabt (17) who hails from Satara and coach Pravin Sawant were also present. Fadnavis honoured them and iIn their interaction Fadnavis asked the archers to speak their minds. Aditi said, " We became champions with the limited resources. It it our sincere request that we get international standard facilities in Maharashtra. In Olympics, archery is being played at the indoor stadium but here in Maharashtra we practice outdoors, so we request for a decent facility where we can practice both indoor and outdoors".

Ojas said, " We need a high performance academy in Nagpur. If such an academy becomes a reality then we wont't have to travel to other cities and the archers will practice in the academy where top coaches would come together to guide us".

Fadnavis immediately instructed deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil to ensure such an academy becomes a reality soon. he said, " We will set up high performance academy in Nagpur. We will invite your coach so that he can give his valuable inputs. District collector Vipin Itankar, DSO Pallavi Dhatrak and others were also present.