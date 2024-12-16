Arvind Deshmukh College men off to winning start

In the women’s category, DB Science College, Gondia, faced Government College of Engineering in a nail-biting match. DB Science College clinched the win with a narrow 3-2 victory.

Earlier Shiv Chhatrapati award winner Milind Makde was the chief guest of the inaugural function.

Principal, Dr. Vijay Datarkar presided over the function. Other notable attendees included Shiv Chhatrapati Award winner Poonam Kadav, teacher-in-charge Dr. Surendra Tiwari, technical head Dr. Dhiraj Boskar, and Dr. Raju Raut were also present on the occasion.

Several prominent personalities graced the event during the inaugural match, including principal Dr. Nishant Manapure, Sameer Chitnis, CAFO of LTJSS, Nagpur, Dr. Sonali Bandre, Dr. Mohan Kadve, Dr. Mahesh Mahato, and Dr. Nitin Yemde.