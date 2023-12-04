Badole wins dist chess crown

The championship was organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation.

Top seeded Shaunak won all the games to take away the title. Chandrashekhar Sable with 6 point out of 7 was a clear second. Avdhoot Deshmukh, Veteran Ishwar Ramteke, Vuval Sunil Mohurle and Nimish Rahalkar all scored five and half points and were adjudged 3rd to 6th in the merit list based on their tie break score. Kushagra Paliwal, Arun Kumar G, Sahajveer Singh Maras and Amitav Ramteke scored 5 point and were placed 7th to 10th in the merit list as per tie break score.

Shaunak, Badole, Chandrashekhar Sable, Avadhoot Deshmukh and Ishwar Ramteke were selected to represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra State Amateur Chess Championship scheduled to be held at Thane from December 9.

Director, M/s Pratham Manpower Services Pvt Ltd.Rahul Naidu was the Chief Guest who gave away the prizes in the presence of MCA observer S.S.Soman, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas others.