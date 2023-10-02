Bhonsala students excel in fencing

A total of 24 cadets of Bhonsala Military School, Nagpur took part and displayed a scintillating performance. Out of them as many as 17 of them had a podium finish. Due to their brilliant performance, these 17 cadets stand qualified for the Divisional Level Championship. The students were trained by their coach Rahul Mandavgade and guided by Shubham Bala. Col Amarendra Hardas (Retd), the Commandant, Ajay Shirke, the head master and entire staff of the school congratulated the cadets for their excellent performance.

Medal winners

Under -14 Foil Event: Siddhant Gudadhe (silver), Kartik Dhoble (bronze); Epee event: Siddhant Gudadhe (gold), Malhar Chitgopekar (bronze), Bhavya Mahawar (bronze), Sabre event: Parinay Bodad (gold), Kanishk Deshmukh (bronze) and Subodh Awale (bronze)

Under 17 Foil Event: Sheldon Mario (gold), Kaustubh Raikohad (bronze), Harsh Sonkusare (bronze), Epee event: Harsh Sonkusare (silver), Kaustubh Raikohad (bronze), Sabre Event: Satayu More (silver), Sachin Shahu (bronze) and Sam Kadantot (bronze)

Under 19 Foil Event: Prem Jethwani (gold), Kartik Poinkar (silver) and Prathamesh Wade (bronze); Epee event: Kartik Poinkar (gold), Yash Verma (bronze), Prem Jethwani (bronze); Sabre Event: Prathamesh Wade (silver) and Yash Verma (bronze).