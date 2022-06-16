Big Ben, Baba Sporting record victories

Nagpur, June 16

Big Ben FC and Baba Sporting recorded victories over their opponents in the ongoing JSW First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday.

Big Ben blanked Amma Fc 2-0. Both the goals came in the first half. In the 28th minute Ayush put Big Ben thru fabulous goal. In the 34th minute, Pratyush Chakraborty increased the lead 2-0.

In the second half, both the teams made lo of efforts to score but in vain. During the proceeings, match referee cautioned Pranay Sajan for his rough tackle in the 51st minute.

In the second match, Baba Sporting blanked Ansari FC 2-0.

In the very seventh minute, Umaid put Baba Sporting ahead converting an excellent opportunity. In the 38thminute Shoeb increased the lead 2-0 and then they succeeded in maintaining it till the end.