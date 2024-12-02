City athletes complete Ironman 70.3 in Bahrain

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon is a globally renowned endurance event comprising a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling race, and a 21.1 km run. The adverse weather conditions in Bahrain, marked by strong winds, made cycling and running particularly arduous for the participants.

The trio from Nagpur Rachana Agrawal ( 7:23 :22), Baljeet Juneja( 6:23:28) and Chanchal Singh Jabbal (6:33:58) defied all odds to cross the finish line, making their city proud. Their journey to success was marked by months of rigorous training, unwavering focus, and a relentless commitment to their goals.

Speaking about the experience. trio shares. “The windy conditions made the race much tougher than we anticipated. Every kilometer was a battle against nature, but our preparation and determination helped us push through. Completing Ironman 70.3 Bahrain is an achievement we will cherish forever.”