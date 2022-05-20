City set to host BWF international tournament

Nagpur, May 20

Nagpur city will host the International Challenge badminton tournament and for that Badminton Association of India (BAI) sent a formal application to the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Confirming the development the secretary of Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) and BAI tournament committee member Mangesh Kashikar said, “ Yes, it allotted Nagpur is all set to host international badminton tournament for the first time in the city.We recently felicitated MBA president Arun Lakhani who recently was elected as BAI treasurer. We expressed our wish to host international tournament in Nagpur city. It seems that Mr Lakhani has given positive response. If the world body allots us the tournament then we are ready to host it likely in the month of December. We already had hosted Senior nationals at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur few years back succesfully”, he said.

It can be mentioned here that the Indian Open World Tour Super 500 tournament is India's most prestigious tournament, and takes place in New Delhi. India also hosts the Syed Modi World Tour Super 300 tournament in Lucknow and the Odisha Open World Tour Super 100 tournament in Cuttack, Orissa.

In addition to these World Tour Super tournaments, India also hosts one Infosys Foundation International Challenge in Bengaluru and one junior international tournament in Pune.