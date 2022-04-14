Colourful holi for flower merchants

Lokmat NEws NEtwork

Nagpur, March 17

The craze of flowers on the occasion of Holi festival is increasing rapidly in the second capital of the state. vFor the last two years, the Covid infection has forced the people to stay away from colors and water and its effect is visible on Holi this time. As the Covid cases decreased, the market of flowers appeared to be buzzing on Rangotsav.

On Thursday, the roses were sold for Rs 240 to 300 kg in the flower market. People are now switching from chemical colors and are preferring to play Holi with natural flowers instead of colours. Chemicals cause damage to the skin. Due to this, the demand for flowers has increased from the last two days. However, after two years, there has been a lot of enthusiasm in the people for the colour of festival. From Monday itself, there was a lot of sale of all things related to holi.

For the last two years, due to Covid, the flower merchants could not earn much profit. But this time the demand for flowers has increased by 25 percent on the occasion of Holi. On Thursday, people was seen purchasing roses in the market which were in high demand. They also bought roses at high prices. Throughout the day, roses were sold at Rs.240 to Rs.300 per kg. The price of roses was decreased in the same evening. And were sold at Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg..

Demand for flowers on Shabe-Baraat

Shabe-Barat festival of the Muslim community will be celebrated on Saturday. This time, there has been a good sale of flowers due to the coming together of the two festivals. The demand for roses is high even on Shabe-Baraat. For the last five days, more than 50 thousand flowers have been stored and it cost around Rs 30 per kg for storage Despite this, traders have made good profits this time.

There are chances of good profit this time

For two years, the flower traders did not earn profit due to Covid. But this time there has been good profit as compared to last year. The demand for flowers has increased by 25% on Holi and Shabe-Baraat. This time we had a good Holi. There is also a possibility of good business on the day of color.

Vijay Vanjari, President, Flower Market