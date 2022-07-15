CPS Dabha dominate Pallotti chess tourney

Nagpur, July 15

Centre Point School, Dabha dominated St Vincent Pallotti Memorial Chess Tournament that was organised by the school in association with Chess Association, Nagpur.

CPS Dabha won the title in high school boys, high school girls and primary girls section whereas BVM Civil Lines boys triumphed in primary boys section.

In high school boys category, CPS Dabha triumphed with 29 points. The team members were Arush Chitre (8), Aarav Bhartia (7), Soham Chhabda (7) and Himanshu Jethwani (7)

In the high school girls section also CPS Dabha emerged the winner with 27.5 points. The team was represented by Himani Jethwani (8), Yashika Chandankhede (7), Krishna Taori (6.5) and Sparkle Zunzunwala (6). BVM Trimurti Nagar secured second place with 27 points.

In the primary boys category, BVM Civil Lines triumphed with 25 points. The team members were Chirag Lahoti, Arav Dhoot, Siddharth Bang and Harsh Lahoti. CPS Dabha finished runners-up with 22 points.

In the girls section, CPS Dabha emerged the winner with 24 points. The team members were Swaranjali Thawali, Sahana Chandole, Myarrah Arora and Naisha Bhartia. BVM Trimurti Nagar finished second.

In junior college section, Ismat Chimthanwala of TRGPS triumphed with four points in the girls section followed by Shreeya Lutade, Vanshika Panjwani and Vidhi Laddhad for second to fourth place.

In the boys section, Aditya Agrawal, Abhishek Apte, Tushar Motwani and Hardik Garg finished first and fourth respectively.

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi was the chief guest of prize distribution function. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, school manager Rev. Fr. Johnson Puthur, principal Rev. Fr. Johny Amaladasan, chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane and others were also present. The tournament was held under the able supervision of organising secretary Chhaya Janbandhu.

The programme was conducted by Cindrella Collins and Preeti Sinha. Celestina Connor proposed a vote of thanks.