CR volleyball team declared

Nagpur, Nov 3

The Central Railway's volleyball team has been declared for the 66th All India Inter Railway Volleyball Tournament to be held at Gorakhpur.

A training camp for volleyball players of the Central Railway team was organised in Nagpur Division and from this camp the Central Railway Mumbai team was selected.

DRM Nagpur Division Richa Khare and Nagpur Divisional Sports Officer Krishnath Patil have wished the best luck to the team members.

Team

Dave Michael, Krishnadev Poddar, Salahuddin Khan, Deepak Saroha, Amol Anvikar, Nitesh Kumar Singh, Gagan Deep Singh, Amit Barali, Mohit Rathi (All Nagpur) Division), Amey Kulkarni, Manish Bhose (Pune) and Pranav Thakre (Mumbai). Coach: Vivek Vyavaye (Nagpur), Manager:: Umakant Aggarwal