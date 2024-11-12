Cricket trials for veterans from Nov 23
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2024 06:45 PM2024-11-12T18:45:01+5:302024-11-12T18:45:01+5:30
The trials will be organised to select the team for Central Zone Veteran (Aove 40) Cricket Tournament to be held in January. The central zone consists of Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. Interested players can contact Sarang Degwekar (9881714903) or Anand Narale (9423677749)