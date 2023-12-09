Dhruv becomes Ironman Australia

This is his second Ironman event that he has completed for which Dhruv has trained for six months. Dhruv completed the first part which is swimming 2.6 kms in open sea in 1.33.32 hrs after which he cycled for 160 kms in 7.14.10 hrs and then finished the 40 kms run in 4.38.10 hrs. In all, Dhruv finished the three events in 13.56.37 hrs. This is one of the most difficult Ironman events in the world. There were many participants from around the world including India.

He looks forward to his return to India and attempting more such events in future. The sports fraternity has congratulated Dhruv on his achievement.