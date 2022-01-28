DIPSI to hold 'Diabetes Prega Talks' tomorrow

Nagpur, Jan 28

Diabetes In Pregnancy Study Group India (DIPSI) is launching its first-ever public awareness initiative 'Diabetes Prega Talks' on January 30 at 5.30 pm.

Chief guest Dr. Jitendra Singh (Minister of State for Science & Technology) will be the chief guest on the occasion. Founder patron of DIPSI Padma Shri Prof Dr V Seshiah, national president of DIPSI Dr Sunil Gupta, secretary Prof. Dr V Balaji, immediate past president Dr.Rajeev Chala, treasurer Dr.Madhuri Balaj, joint secretary Dr.Anand Shankar along with the governing body members Prof.Dr A K Das (Puducherry), Dr B K Sahay (Hyderabad), Dr Samar Banerjee (Kolkata), Dr.Hema Diwakar (Bengaluru) , Dr Sanjay Gupte (Pune), Dr H B Chandalia (Mumbai), Dr. P.V.Rao (Hyderabad), will also remain present.

The slogan of Prof Dr V Seshiah and the punchline of this awareness campaign is 'Focus Foetus For Future'. It gives a strong message to the society that how important it is to screen, detect and treat a woman with GDM, said Dr. Sunil Gupta while talking about the program.

“Diabetes Prega Talks” launch will be followed by the felicitation of Prof Dr. V. Seshiah, who has been conferred with the highest civilian honor of the country the Padma Shri on January 6 pm Immediately after the launch the 1st session of Diabetes Prega Talk will be conducted by Dr. Sunil Gupta, wherein he will be interviewing Prof. Dr.V Seshiah on why should we treat a pregnant women with high blood glucose & what is the basic knowledge , a women & her caretaker should have, so that they can protect themselves and their future generations from diabetes.

The Diabetes Prega-Talk will be on every Sunday from 6 pm to 7 pm where national experts in the field of Diabetes in Pregnancy will be addressing common people at the public platform.