Disha to lead Vid senior women's team

Nagpur, Oct 1

Disha Kasat will lead Vidarbha’s 15-member squad in the Senior Women’s (Group C) T20 League to be played at Vizag from October 11 to 22, 2022. VCA’s Women’s Selection Committee, led by chairman Nilima Sonkamble and Aparna Saha, which met on Saturday also named five stand-by players for the tournament.

Team: Disha Kasat (captain), Bharti Fulmali (vice-captain), Komal Zanzad, Latika Inamdar (wk),

Kanchan Nagwani, Shivani Dharne (wk), Vaishnavi Khandkar, Nupur Kohale, Vaibhavi Sonawane, Ankita Bhongade, Reena Paul, Gargi Wankar, Arya Gohane, Riddhi Naik and Ayushi Thakre

STAND-BYS: Prangini Chauhan, Minal Bodkhe, Ravina Singh (wk), Saniya Chaurasia and Vedanti Salodkar.

Coach: Pritam Gandhe, Assistant coach: Neha Kher, Strength & Conditioning coach: Chaitra Dalvi

Manager: Uday Rangnath, Physio: Mansi Kashyap