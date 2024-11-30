DSO to hold various contests on Sports Day

As per the schedule released by DSO the chess contest for Under-14 boys and girls will be held at Divisional Sports Complex on August 26, table tennis for U-12 boys and girls on August 29, tennisball cricket for Under-14 boys and girls on August 28, badminton for U-12 boys and girls on August 29, basketball for U-14 boys and girls at Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana on August 29 , volleyball for U-14 boys and girls at Samarth Vyayam Shala on August 29, mini football for U-12 boys and girls on August 30, tug-of-war for U-14 boys and girls at Maharashtra Vidyalaya Khaparkheda on August 29, kho kho for U-12 boys and girls at Mahila Mahavidyalaya on August 29, langdi for U-12 boys and girls on August 28 at Mahila Mahavidyalaya, walking contest for U-17 boys and girls on Auguust 28 and rope skipping for U-12 boys and girls on August 28.

First three prizes will be given in each category. The last date of entry is August 24 and it can be confirmed on email dsongp30@gmail.co, informs a press release.