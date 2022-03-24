Dubey claims seven as Vid drub Chandigarh

Nagpur, March 24

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey claimed seven wickets as Vidarbha thrashed Chanidragh by an innings and 209 runs in CK Nayudu Trophy match at CP Ground,Mulapadu in Vijaywada on Thursday.

Vidarbha first bundled out the opponents on 259 in response to their first innings total of 550. Following on Chndigarh's innings again collapsed like a pack of cards and they were bundled out for a paltry 82.

Harsh Dubey spun his web around Chandigarh batsmen and snared seven wickets conceding 33 runs. Parth Rekhade ably supported him and captured two for 31.

For Chandigarh, only two batsmen Yuvraj Choudhary (22) , Monarch Goyal (21) and Arjun Azad (11) managed to cross the double-digit. Their half of the side returned to the pavilion on duck.

Earlier resuming at 82 for 4, Chandiragh were all out for 259 runs. Middle order batsman Taranpreet Singh (68, 144 b, 7x4, 2x6) , Captian Amrit Lal Lubana (49, 84 b, 6x4,2x6) helped their side to cross 250-run mark.

For Vidarbha, Parth Rekhade (3 for 63) was the most successful bowlers. Harsh Dubey (2 for 63), Praful Hinge (2 for 49) also bowled well.Vidarbha will play their next match against Maharashtra from March 29.