Eagle FC pip SECR 2-1

Eagle FC recorded a 2-1 victory over SE Railway in JSW Super Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar here on Thursday. Eagle were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the very eighth minute Shahid Ansari put them ahead initiating fabulous move. After facing goal, the railmen too geared up and started to play an attacking game. However, Eagle defenders were equal to task.

After a change of ends, Faizan Ansari increased the lead for Eagle in the 53rd minute.

In the 74th minute Amit Anthony strict for SECR and reduced the deficit. However, in the remaining time, Eagle succeeded in maintaining the lead. During the proceedings, Faizan Ansari (28th min) and Danish Iqbal (65th min) of Eagle were warned for their rough tackle.

In Senior Divison match played at the same venue, Ansari FC and Young Boys played out a 1-1 draw. Krish Rayanwar gave 1-0 lead to Ansari FC in the 17th minute. After a change of ends, Mohammad Ikram equalised the score for Young Boys. Then deadlock was continued even after both the teams making lot of efforts. Shadab was Young Boys was shown the yellow card for rough play.

In another match, Nagpur Star and Veer FC played out a goalless draw.

The super division match between AGRC and DSA Central Railway to be played on Friday has been cancelled due to technical reasons. However, the senior division match will be played as per schedule.