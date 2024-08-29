Faiz goes to India Capitals for Rs 25 lakh in LLC

The much-anticipated third season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is set to commence on September 20, 2024, at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

This edition of Legends League Cricket will also feature six teams as follows: Konark Suryas, India Capitals, Southern Superstars, Manipal Tigers, Hyderabad, Gujarat. The Hyderabad and Gujarat franchises are yet to announce their names for this season.

Just two days back left-handed Faiz Fazal who is playing the county cricket guided Lisburn to the title victory in T-20 Cup by playing an explosive knock in the Super Over. Another Vidarbha cricketer Ravi Jangid and Amit Paunikar remained unsold.

Talking to Lokmat Times form Ireland Faiz has thanked India Capitals team for giving him an opportunity. " Thank you so much to India Capitals team for the opportunity. Looking forward to give my best:, said Faiz.